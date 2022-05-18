Salem holds signing day for 12 student athletes

SALEM, Va. – It was a special Wednesday morning at the home of the Spartans as a dozen student athletes signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. 7 different sports programs were represented with the student athletes heading to eight different college/universities.

“You know 12 student athletes to sign on our spring signing day is extremely special but these are definitely student athletes first,” said Salem athletic and activities director Drew Barrett. “The average GPA from this group was a 3.7 and we’re extremely proud of that. We had three of them that had over a 4.2 so they’re representing us, the community and we’re extremely proud of them.”

Annie Bond (Soccer), Evyn Hughes (Track) and Emma Johnson (Tennis) will all be attending Roanoke College.

Our 2021 WSLS 1st and 10 week 9 Player of the Week, Cameron Leftwich, will be attending Bridgewater College. He’ll be joined by his teammate Cameron Martindale who will also travel up the I-81 corridor. Standout defensive lineman Stacy Williams will join the Keydets at VMI in Lexington.

Ad

Keeping with the theme of ODAC schools, Will Hicks (Lacrosse) and Trent Judd (Baseball) will be heading to the Hill City to attend the University of Lynchburg. Faith Markham will play lacrosse at Ferrum.

At the Division II ranks, Kennedy Scales will take her basketball talents to Concord University. Tommy Henzey will run cross country and track at Emory and Henry University.

Boone Fleenor will be heading to the University of Mary Washington to continue his swim career.

Will Hicks and family (WSLS)

Stacy Williams and family (WSLS)

Cameron Leftwich and family (WSLS)

Faith Markham (WSLS)

Trent Judd (WSLS)

Emma Johnson and family (WSLS)

Annie Bond and family (WSLS)

Tommy Henzey (WSLS)

Cameron Martindale and family (WSLS)

Evyn Hughes and family (WSLS)

Boone Fleenor (WSLS)