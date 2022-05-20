Around the Way with EJ: Tyler Dressler

ROANOKE, Va. – Tyler Dressler was a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron during his high school days at Covington. He discovered his ‘inner why’ early in life, setting his sights on playing at the next level.

He made a late change in plans and decided to attend Richmond University. Since then he’s become a 3-time All-CAA Linebacker.

“I’m just a super competitive individual. I don’t care if it’s Monopoly, Xbox or on the football field I don’t like to lose at nothing,” Dressler said.

Dressler is hoping to one day play professionally. Though he didn’t hear his name called during the recent 2022 NFL Draft, he was invited to two rookie minicamps that he recently completed with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dressler is a true role model and example for those near and far that setting goals is truly an important part of growth.