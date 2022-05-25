No. 2 Virginia Tech poised to make noise in ACC Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The hits have been loud. The pitching has left batters scratching their heads. The defense--tougher than a $2 steak.

“Everybody really has the defense tooled in, good arms out there,” said Jack Hurley.

No. 2 Virginia Tech has it all and it has come together at the right time.

“The players want consistency from coaches and coaches want consistency with players and fortunately with this team it’s been that way,” said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc. “Very much the same things.”

There’s no avoiding the high potent offense that’s led by a cast of All-ACC honorees including Jack Hurley and Tanner Schobel.

“I think just a maturity level of getting through rough patches and just keeping our… just not roller coasting through the season to stay level and just try to stay level,” said All-ACC First Team selection Tanner Schobel.

“We’re all really close so to see our teammates have success...that’s what we’re all here for and continue to win,” said Gavin Cross, another fellow All-ACC First-Team selection. “Any guy can do it any given day.”

Ad

“Build it in Blacksburg” has been the motto ever since John Szefc took over the Hokies program and that’s exactly what they’ve done in the 2022 season. As they look forward to a great performance at the ACC Tournament they also look forward to the likelihood of being a regional host for the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we’re all working for a bigger goal of winning championships and going to Omaha.” Schobel said.

“Our guys have earned the right to be the number one seed and go down there and have a good amount of time off before they play Thursday,” said Szefc.

The Hokies poised to make noise in the Queen City in hopes of coming out as Kings of the ACC once again, beginning on Thursday.