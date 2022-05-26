Kaden Reinhard receives Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. – “I came in and the room was empty and started to get confused. I thought we came at the wrong time or something.”

It proved to be the surprise of a lifetime for Floyd County High School senior Kaden Reinhard. The honor roll student was shocked to learn he was the 36th recipient of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship. The Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Tournament Board presented him with a $30,000 check.

“Words can’t explain how much this really helps,” said Reinhard. He became the first ever Floyd County native to win the scholarship. “It means a lot because we don’t have a lot of golfers. We have a small golfing program with only 7 golfers this year. So, just to be the one means a lot and shows we have a lot of dedication for our golf team there.”

Reinhard holds a 3.75 GP and is part of the National Beta Club. His community service outreach includes Project Floyd and he also assists with golf camps at Great Oaks Country Club. Reinhard is a back-to-back state champion and plans to attend Virginia Tech in the fall.