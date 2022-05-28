63º

Hokies softball leading Florida 6-0 in Game One

Four innings complete in Super Regional opener

John Appicello, Sports Director

The Hokies Cameron Fagan hits a three run home run in Game one of the NCAA Super-Regional vs. Florida. (NCAA/Virginia Tech/University of Florida)

Blacksburg,Va. – A pair of quality softball teams were doing battle in Blacksburg, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Weather suspended play in game one of the NCAA Super-regional after four innings. But those four innings were far from a wash for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech had jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the suspension of play. They will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning with the completion of game one before beginning the scheduled second game of the Super-Regional.

The Hokies got a solo home run from Emma Ritter in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead. They took command an inning later when Cameron Fagan blasted a three-run homer to centerfield to give Virginia Tech a 4-0 lead. The home team would keep the pressure on, adding a Kelsey Bennett RBI double in the third and another Ritter solo home run in the 4th for a 6-0 lead. Keely Rochard threw four innings of shutout ball, giving up 4 hits and striking out three.

Virginia Tech entered the game at 45-8 and the third overall seed. Florida is 46-16 and seeded 14th.

