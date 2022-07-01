Around the Way with EJ: Mark Harrison

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us have been lucky enough to have great coaches in our sports careers, and if you had this coach, you were one of them.

Mark Harrison was a persistent coach eager to learn from the best – even if it meant traveling hundreds of miles away.

“I was learning so much and I was passionate for it and I love to see kids getting better and I wanted to bring it home.”

During the summer months, he’d travel to powerhouse Division One college football programs like those at Alabama and Florida. The knowledge he took in at these programs would soon be spread to countless athletes through “The Fastest 40″ camp.

“I’ll be honest with you, there was a point I was ready to give up on it.” But Harrison kept it going--instilling the basic tackling techniques to countless athletes over the past decade.