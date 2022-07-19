Patrick Henry sends four student athletes to the college ranks

ROANOKE, Va. – At the home of the Patriots, four student-athletes signed letters of intent to play in the college ranks.

Head football coach Alan Fiddler saw his defensive end Bryan Presbury commit to play at Ferrum College. He’s expected to line up as a defensive end for the Panthers.

The boy’s soccer program had three players that will go on to play at the division one level. Leon Masudi is heading to nearby Radford University while Sadock Kilosho will play at VCU. Kilosho won’t be alone in Richmond. His cousin, Pacific Ibanzi who was sitting alongside him, also committed to play for the Rams.

“I’m so excited to be with a family member on campus, it’s exciting,” Ibanzi said.

Pacific Ibanzi (left) and Sadock Kilosho (right) pose with family on signing day (WSLS)

“He’s someone I grew up with and that I know better so going there with him will be a good experience,” Kilosho said.

“This is a really special moment for me,” said Leon Masudi. “A kid coming from Africa, Congo, to be here and have the chance to go to PH and now to go to University is really big for me.”

Ad

“I just love the community,” Presbury said. “Cleive Adams is one of my favorite dudes already and I’ve only known him for a couple of weeks but he’s been pretty good to me. It’s all tight-knit and perfect for me.”