Elliott pushing Thompson to new goals at wide receiver

ROANOKE, Va. – His skillsets has had him line up at multiple positions for Virginia--causing confusion for opponents. If that wasn’t enough he did it while wearing the number 99--perhaps foreshadowing just how good he his. Keytaon Thompson is one of many cogs in the wheel of the Cavaliers success.

Thompson accounted for over 1,000 combined yards from rushing and receiving in 2021. But with a new regime comes a new focus for the New Orleans native--being a stand out wide receiver. He led the Cavaliers with 78 receptions, a huge boost to an offense that has the talented Brennan Armstrong under center. It’s also a move coach Elliott says Thompson has grown to accept

“He has grown the most in that he is understanding that Coach Elliott is going to be on him every single day,” Elliott sadi. “Every single day, and now he is accepting that challenge. He has everything he needs to be dominant and successful at this level, but I desire for him to accomplish his goals beyond the University of Virginia, and I don’t just want him to get to the NFL. I want him to stay in the NFL. He needs to just continue to improve the small technical aspects because he has all the big things.”

“I was already kind of working but he took it up to another level and at first I was like ‘what does this guy want from me?’, Thompson said. “Like ‘is he serious?’ But you know I eventually was able to catch on to it and change my perspective and be able to benefit from it.

Virginia will have more of a veteran presence in its wide receivers room with the likes of Dontayvion Wicks and Bill Kemp returning.