Virginia Tech opens the doors for Fan Day in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech fans flocked to campus as the football team held its annual Fan Day at the Beamer-Lawson indoor practice facility.

Hundreds came out decked out in their Hokie gear with memorabilia in hand as well. The event gave fans an opportunity to meet the players, staff and participate in family fun events for all ages. Many traveled from out of state to meet their favorite Hokies.

“I come to as many games as I can and watch every game on TV too,” said 13 year old Blake. He came with his parents from Princeton, West Virginia.

“It means a lot to come out and be able to talk to fans and get an autograph,” said Michelle. She came from Washington D.C. to no only see her son, freshman defensive back Cam Johnson, but as she said, “To make memories!”

“It’s the best. It’s like one of the things we look forward to all season long,” said Austin who came from Bluefield, West Virginia. “Meeting the coaches, meeting the players is a great experience.” He brought a Virginia Tech helmet to get autographs from as many people as he could.

Ad

“We got the corners, Mr. Pry, quarterbacks, running backs and receivers--a full helmet here and of course absolutely rocking the kicks.”