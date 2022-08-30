Glenvar volleyball takes down Northside in a County clash

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Monday night County clash between Glenvar and Northside, the Highlanders claimed victory in straight sets. .

The Highlanders were anchored by their senior class that displayed a strong service game from Sydney Loder and Natalie McMahon. They helped set the tone for the first set that led to a 25-9 win.

That momentum carried into set two where Glenvar jumped to a 5-0 advantage before Northside began to show fight. They responded by scoring four unanswered points that included a spike from Simone Hamlar and Alyssa Reed and an ace from Emma Kelley. It pulled the Vikings within a point of the Highlanders, 5-4.

But the VHSL Class 2 defending state champion Glenvar wouldn’t be rattled. It went on to close out the match with 25-9 and 25-11 victories in sets two and set three respectively.

Other Monday night wins included:

North Cross def. Craig County, 3-0

Bassett def. Chatham, 3-0