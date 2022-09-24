57º

Sports

1st and 10: Salem shuts out Blacksburg, 76-0

Tags: Sports, 1st and 10, River Ridge District

The River Ridge District still goes through Salem, and the Spartans were on the march tonight.

Blacksburg in the house and Salem hosting, looking to extend a three-game win streak.

Salem shut out Blacksburg and got the win, 76-0.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.