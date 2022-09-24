1st and 10: Salem shuts out Blacksburg, 76-0

The River Ridge District still goes through Salem, and the Spartans were on the march tonight.
Blacksburg in the house and Salem hosting, looking to extend a three-game win streak.
Salem shut out Blacksburg and got the win, 76-0.
