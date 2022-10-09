Louisville backup Domann leads Cardinals past Virginia, 34-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brock Doman threw for one touchdown, ran for another and led Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia. Domann evoked thoughts of sidelined Cardinals starter Malik Cunningham with a tying 44-yard scoring run after Louisville went down 10-0 early, and Trevion Cooley and Jahwan Jordan ran for scores.

Brennan Armstrong threw for a touchdown and ran for one for the Cavaliers, but also killed their early momentum when he fumbled the ball away at the Louisville 18. He later threw two interceptions.

“I think what happens is everybody’s looking around for somebody else to make the play,” said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. “A lot of that, from the past, was you look to five [Brennan Armstrong] to make the play. And then five had some guys that were supporting him and helping him make plays. I think what you got right now is when adversity hits, everybody looks to five, but trying to get the team to understand we’re not asking five to make every play, right. We’re trying to play as a team. We’re trying to ask him to make the play required and also ask you to make the play required.”

“I just have to protect the ball,” said Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong. “I talked about it earlier on, just trying to switch that mindset from trying to make every play to playing within the offense. The fumble was the fumble, and I’ve been struggling with that all year. And then the turnovers, I’m playing within the offense, but the execution part of it isn’t there.”