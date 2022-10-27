Hidden Valley sweeps River Ridge District titles

ROANOKE, Va. – In what proved to be one of the most fierce and competitive volleyball games this season between Blacksburg and Hidden Valley, the Titans were able to secure a 3-1 victory Wednesday night (25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20). The win earned Hidden Valley the River Ridge District regular season and tournament titles.

Caleigh Ponn led the Titans with 20 kills and 16 assists while Calli Anderson added 36 assists and 11 digs. Sophie Arnold added 14 kills, Luarin Whittaker had 4 kills and 4 aces while Shea Torrence added 5 kills.

Caleigh Ponn was named the River Ridge District Player of the Year while Hidden Valley coach Carla Ponn was named the Coach of the Year.

Carla and Caleigh Ponn hug after winning River Ridge District Coach and Player of the year awards. (WSLS)

With the win, Hidden Valley improved to 25-0 on the season and will host a Region 3D First Round game on Tuesday November 1.