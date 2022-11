RINER, Va. – The defending Class 2 state champion Glenvar Highlanders faced Appomattox County in the 2C Region final. The Highlanders swept Appomattox 3-0 for the Region 2C title.

In Riner, the Auburn Eagles faced Giles for a fourth time this season. The Eagles beat the Spartans 3-1 after going point for point most of the game. Auburn is the Region 1C champion.

Western Albemarle captured the program’s first ever volleyball region crown, taking down E.C. Glass in the 4D final, 3 sets to 1.