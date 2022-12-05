Traylor, No. 9 Virginia Tech women stop Horston, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Kayana Traylor scored 18 points and No. 9 Virginia Tech held off Tennessee 59-56 Sunday in a Jimmy V Women’s Classic matchup.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 26 points and 11 rebounds, but missed a pair of late shots that would’ve tied it.

Trailing 58-56 with 3 seconds left, Horston was off on a jumper. Down three with 1.1 seconds remaining, her 3-point try from the top of the key bounced off.

“I hate losing,” Horston said. “I have to keep reminding myself this is not the end-all.”

“(Horston) poured her heart out,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought she was being a leader.”

Cayla King scored 11 points and Georgia Amoore and D’asia Gregg each had 10 for the Hokies (8-0).

“Everybody stepped in and did a little bit of something,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.

“Jordan was unbelievable,” he added. “She’s a tremendous talent.”

Tamari Key scored 11 for the Lady Volunteers (4-5).

Virginia Tech shot 35% from the field (20 of 57) and 28% (9 of 32) from 3-point range.

The Lady Vols struggled from the field (20 of 60, 33%) and on 3-pointers (2 of 14, 14%).

Tennessee played without leading scorer and rebounder Rickea Jackson, who was absent because of a coach’s decision.

The Hokies led by as many as 12 in the first half. Tennessee closed the gap with 9-3 run to end the half trailing, 34-30.

The Jimmy V event is named for late North Carolina State men’s coach Jimmy Valvano and raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.