Flycodes Invitational Basketball Showcase returns to William Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. – What started as a mere idea a little more than a decade ago has transformed into a full fledged brand in Roanoke. Local apparel company “Flycodes” has become a staple in and around southwest Virginia and beyond. Saturday the brand held its annual basketball showcase for the first time since 2019.

“COVID put a damper on a lot things so it took away this event,” said Flycodes founder Champ Hubbard. “Being able to bring it back was a definite positive for this community and for us. We just wanted to make sure we get the best basketball in this area and that’s been one of our best testaments to do so.”

The event featured a slate of five games throughout the day.

Louisa County defeated G.W. Danville 70-25 (Girls)

Carroll County defeated Magna Vista 56-19 (Girls)

Word of Life Christian Academy defeated Roanoke Catholic 72-45 (Boys)

E.C. Glass defeated L.C. Bird 41-37 (Boys)

William Fleming defeated G.W. Danville 52-32 (Boys)