Eagles coach refuses to rule out injured QB Hurts vs Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs past Tennessee Titans' Andrew Adams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has not been ruled out to play Saturday against the Cowboys, even as the NFL MVP candidate deals with a sprained right shoulder.

Hurts injured his throwing shoulder when he was driven into the ground on a tackle in a win over Chicago on Sunday that moved the Eagles to 13-1. Hurts was diagnosed with the shoulder injury on Monday.

“I do not put it past Jalen Hurts, I don't put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his physical and mental toughness,” coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday. “There's a chance he can play this week.”

The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter. Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“We will play him when he's ready to play,” Sirianni said. “If that's this week, it's this week. If it's next week, it's next week. When Jalen's ready to play, he's ready to play. All aspects of it.”

The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They would turn to backup QB Gardner Minshew to start against Dallas if Hurts isn't ready to play.

Hurts’ 35 total touchdowns this season tied the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990. He threw two interceptions against the Bears after throwing only three total all season. But he rushed for three touchdowns for the second time in his career. He went 22-of-37 passing for 315 yards in Sunday’s 25-21 win.

