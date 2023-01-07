Day one action at Chance Harman Classic delivers close contests

FLOYD, Va. – Friday brought a whirlwind of action at Floyd County HS. The Chance Harman Classic sees scores of volunteers spring into action, as the school is deluged with basketball teams and basketball fans in equal measure.
In the opening game, defending state champion Auburn defeated NRV rival Christiansburg 74-66.
The action heated up in game two when Carroll County and Alleghany needed overtime to decide the contest.
The Cavaliers edged the Mountaineers 57-54 in the extra period.
Game three was another back-and-forth affair with Jefferson Forest outlasting Blacksburg by a single bucket, 65-63. Meanwhile highly regarded Winston-Salem Christian handled a quality Miller School team 66-41.
The evening began with Lord Botetourt and Radford playing a wild one that saw the Bobcats rally for a 52-46 win.
After a three-point shooting contest, the nightcap saw Blue Ridge school take on Combine Academy.
Day two of action includes:
- James River vs. Pulaski Co at 9 a.m.
- Eastside vs. Altavista at 10:30 a.m.
- Northside vs. E.C. Glass at noon
- Cave Spring vs. Spotswood at 1:30 p.m.
- Miller School vs Combine Academy at 3 p.m.
- Floyd Co. Girls vs. Cave Spring Girls at 4:30 p.m.
- Floyd Co. vs Union at 6 p.m.
- Blue Ridge School vs. Winston-Salem Christian at 7:30 p.m.