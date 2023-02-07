1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Franklin County’s Jahylen Lee

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County had another competitive year in the Blue Ridge and a Class 6 playoff berth. And senior running back Jahylen Lee had plenty to do with it.

The dynamic back scampered for 224 yards and three rushing touchdowns in a district win over William Byrd. He left the game as the school’s career leader in rushing yards, points scored and touchdowns scored in a key Week 8 victory.

The 1st and 10 ‘Trophy Tour’ knows the way to Rocky Mount, and our own Eric Johnson did the honors, handing over the hardware. Lee says those Blue Ridge District games brought out the best in him and his teammates.

“Districts are always like it’s always important because you know everybody wants a district title and stuff like that, so always coming into district games I’m always focused and ready to battle. You know I will win at all costs, like I’ll win at whatever we need,” Lee explained.

‘’We had a very young line in front of him. I think a lot of these guys in that senior class that have stuck together through the program and came through for years together — they were able to pull us out of quite a few games,” Eagles Head Coach J.R. Edwards said.

Lee was named to the VHSL Class 6 All-Region A team as a running back, and he hopes to play in college.