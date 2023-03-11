Woodside defeats Patrick Henry to claim the VHSL Class 5 state championship

In the VHSL Class 5 Boys State Championship, Woodside defeated Patrick Henry 54-52 with a buzzer-beating shot at the end. The Patriots were competing for their first state championship since 1992.

In what was a close, back-and-forth game, the Patriots maintained a steady edge throughout until the fourth quarter.

Patrick Henry was ahead 39-37 to start the quarter when Woodside went on an 11-0 run to take a commanding 48-39 lead. But the Patriots rallied again and tied the game at 52-52 with less than one minute to play.

In the closing seconds, Woodside hit the final shot for the championship victory.

“We had what we wanted,” said Patrick Henry head coach Jack Esworthy. “The kids executed what we wanted. We didn’t finish at the rim and they rebounded it and I guess a half a second later we’re in overtime.”

“I mean, I thought it was-- I thought it was good, but it didn’t go in,” said Sidney Webb who nearly gave Patrick Henry the lead in the closing seconds, before Woodside hit the game-winner. “That’s all that really is to it.”

“Yeah, it sucks,” said senior Brooks Derey. “We wanted that one bad but there’s no other group of guys that I would rather have this run with.”