APPITUDE | Gary Player ranks the Masters last among major golf tournaments

FILE: Gary Player walks off the first tee box during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

This Thursday at 6:30 p.m., we’re talking about Gary Player and what he had to say about his ranking of golf tournaments.

Player, the nine-time Major champ and three-time Masters champ called Augusta and the Masters the 4th-best tournament out of the four major golf tournaments.

The remark isn’t such a stretch to imagine for Player. He and his son Wayne were banned from the Masters for trying to promote a golf ball company during an event to honor Lee Elder, the first Black man to ever compete in the Masters.

