69º

Sports

Four-Time defending champ Auburn dominates VHSL Class 1 softball awards

POY, COY awards go to the Eagles

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Auburn Eagles, VHSL Softball, Class 1

Riner, Va. – Auburn’s Tim Smoot is Coach of the year and pitcher Kirsten Fleet is the Player of the year in VHSL Class 1 softball. The honors come after the Eagles won their fourth consecutive state title. It is a feat that has never been done before in any classification of the VHSL. Fleet was 26-1 with and era of 0.48 with an astounding 389 strikeouts in 175 innings -- with 20 shutouts. Offensively she batted .388 for the Eagles, a the JMU signee threw a one hitter in the state final. Smoot’s been with the Eagles for 7 seasons--the last two as a head coach.

Joining Fleet on the first team is teammate Rachel Brotherton, while Eagles Avery Zukerwar earns second team honors.

Laney Testerman of Grayson Co. was also a 1st team selection, while Payton Emore of Parry McCluer was second team.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter