Four-Time defending champ Auburn dominates VHSL Class 1 softball awards

Riner, Va. – Auburn’s Tim Smoot is Coach of the year and pitcher Kirsten Fleet is the Player of the year in VHSL Class 1 softball. The honors come after the Eagles won their fourth consecutive state title. It is a feat that has never been done before in any classification of the VHSL. Fleet was 26-1 with and era of 0.48 with an astounding 389 strikeouts in 175 innings -- with 20 shutouts. Offensively she batted .388 for the Eagles, a the JMU signee threw a one hitter in the state final. Smoot’s been with the Eagles for 7 seasons--the last two as a head coach.

Joining Fleet on the first team is teammate Rachel Brotherton, while Eagles Avery Zukerwar earns second team honors.

Laney Testerman of Grayson Co. was also a 1st team selection, while Payton Emore of Parry McCluer was second team.