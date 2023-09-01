Rustburg, Appomattox County to renew Battle of the Lantern

Rustburg celebrates after winning the Battle of the Lantern in 2022

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – In the eastern side of our viewing area, there are lots of traditions that come with the rivalries on Friday nights. That includes Friday night’s 1st and 10 Game of the Week match-up between Rustburg and Appomattox County, more commonly known as the Battle of the Lantern — which begs one important question: Where does the tradition of the Lantern mean or originate from?

“I’m not sure what it means.”

“No idea.”

That was the most consistent and common answer to what I referred to as the “million-dollar” question.

A glimmer of hope came from Appomattox County’s defensive coordinator and interim head coach, Stephen Costello.

“I have no clue. I guess it popped back up when we renewed the rivalry back in 2015 or 2016,” Costello said.

While that mystery continues, what thing is for certain — winning the game and the Lantern brings early season bragging rights. The Raiders held those rights and the Lantern for six consecutive years until the Red Devils applied the heat and won a gutsy 27-20 ballgame last year.

“That last snap when we won that game, I remember jumping up and down running all over the field,” said Rustburg center Ben Foisy. “Finally got the Lantern back.”

For the Raiders, if playing for the Lantern isn’t enough motivation, perhaps playing for their beloved coach is.

“This year has a different meaning. We’re here for Coach Smith. We’re playing for Coach Smith. We love him,” said Raiders running back Daniel Bradley.

Head coach Doug Smith is away from the team as he undergoes a second round of treatment as he continues to battle cancer, prompting Raider nation to be “Smith Strong” for the 2023 campaign. Smith’s presence still felt on the field at practices and at games.

“He gets us right before the game and has a game plan each and every day for practice and the game,” said Raiders wide receiver Reagan Conroy. “I mean, you can’t ask for much more in a coach.”

So whether it be the Lantern or playing for coach Smith, the Raiders and Red Devils are ready to renew their rivalry.