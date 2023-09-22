Ronde Barber to be honored at Cave Spring homecoming game

Former NFL player Ronde Barber finishes his remarks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo David Richard)

CAVE SPRING, Va. – A special homecoming for 1993 Cave Spring graduate, Super Bowl champion, and now NFL hall of famer Ronde Barber.

The past month has been a whirlwind for the legendary Cave Spring product, who said his goal was to simply “become uncommon.”

He and his twin brother Tiki graced the halls and playing field for Cave Spring High School in the early 1990s. Both had great careers at UVA before being drafted to the NFL.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Ronde spent all 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he played in 241 games. He was also a 5-time pro-bowler and a Super Bowl 37 champion. Those accolades and his 47 interceptions and 28 sacks as a defensive back earned him the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Barber was inducted in late August.

“So, I set out to become uncommon,” Barber said in his induction speech. “I never set out to be one of the 371 players in professional football. If anything, I wanted to do things that others either could not or would not do. That defined my career. Amongst my peers, I really felt like I had to do more to be equal. Do uncommon things. Find legendary.”

Friday’s special ceremony is slated for 6:30 p.m.