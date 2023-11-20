Cleveland leads Liberty over Vermont 71-61 at Myrtle Beach Invitational

Zach Cleveland’s 21 points helped Liberty defeat Vermont 71-61 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Cleveland also had nine rebounds for the Flames (5-0). Kaden Metheny scored 13 points while going 5 of 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range), adding seven assists. Brody Peebles had 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Catamounts (4-1) were led in scoring by Shamir Bogues, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Aaron Deloney added 13 points for Vermont. In addition, TJ Hurley had 11 points.

“I’m really proud of our group. That’s a great win. I have a ton of admiration for (Vermont Head Coach) John Becker and the Catamounts. They’ve got a heck of a program, so that’s a really quality win for our group. The best thing about it was there was a lot of adversity during the game that we had to experience, and we had to respond the right way. I thought we did so.”