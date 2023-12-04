Collins sparks Virginia Tech over Louisville 75-68 in ACC opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Sophomore MJ Collins came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points to help Virginia Tech hold off Louisville 75-68 in an early Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Sunday.

Collins made 5 of 10 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for the Hokies (6-3). He added four rebounds and four assists. Lynn Kidd had 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Hunter Cattoor scored 12.

Skyy Clark led the Cardinals (4-4) with 16 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Mike James, Tre White and freshman reserve Ty-Laur Johnson scored 10 points apiece. James added nine rebounds and four assists, while White had four assists and three steals.

James hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 to help Louisville take a 31-30 lead into halftime. Kidd and Cattoor both scored eight to keep Virginia Tech close.

Kidd scored six points in an 8-0 run to begin the second half to give Virginia Tech the lead. Louisville battled back and two Huntley-Hatfield free throws pulled the Cardinals within 67-66 with 1:58 remaining. The Hokies hit 8 of 10 foul shots from there to hold on for the victory.

Virginia Tech will host Valparaiso on Saturday. Louisville travels to play DePaul on Saturday.