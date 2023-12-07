William Fleming girls win hoops thriller over Patrick Henry, 45-43

ROANOKE, Va. – The first edition of the William Fleming-Patrick Henry hoops battle was one for the ages. Grandin Road was the place to be on Wednesday nights with cars packed into the Patrick Henry High School parking lot as hundreds flocked to see girls hoops action featuring the cross-town rivals in their first meeting of the season.

After a fairly even opening quarter, Fleming built separation in the second quarter as the Patriots shots fell flat. The Colonels had a double-digit lead before PH cut it to 8 at halftime.

But, in the third quarter, PH outscored Fleming 17-9 as Jada Cook and Ainsley Gibson hit some timely three pointer. It was a 34-33 score entering the final quarter.

The Patriots led by 5 points with under two minutes to play. But two three-point plays for Fleming made a big difference late. One from Signae Houston and another for Amari Worsham and from there, the Colonels held on for the 45-43 victory.

Murray State commit Jada Cook led all scorers with 19 points. Worsham led the Colonels with 16.

William Fleming girls JV team was also victorious.