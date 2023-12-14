45º
Liberty’s Chadwell named a finalist for the Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award

This year’s winner will be announced January 10, 2024

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Jamey Chadwell (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell was named one of the eight finalists for the 2023 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. He’s in good company. Alabama’s Nick Saban and Florida State’s Mike Norvell are among the other finalists. Chadwell led the Flames to a 13-0 season and their first-ever invitation to play in a New Year’s Six Bowl Game.

The team’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed by the City of Lynchburg, who honored Chadwell and the Flames at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“To be sitting here 13-0, to represent this wonderful community that we call home, to represent this wonderful university, and represent this great state of Virginia is an honor I’m thankful for. We’re thankful for you recognizing the hard work our players put in, and we’re not done yet,” Chadwell said at the meeting.

The Conference USA champions will play Oregon in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day in Glendale, Arizona.

