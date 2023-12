Roanoke, Va – William Fleming junior running back Malachi Coleman has earned VHSL Class 5 First Team All-State honors.

Coleman rushed for 1787 yards and 16 touchdowns on 222 carries as William Fleming reached the region 5C finals.



Meanwhile Patrick Henry’s Senior linebacker Bodie Kahoun is named First Team All-State on defense at linebacker. He’s headed to Notre Dame. In addition, Franklin County Tight End Haven Mullins earns 2nd team All-State honors. He’s headed to William & Mary.