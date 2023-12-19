Floyd County hires Tim Cromer as new head football coach

Christiansburg – Floyd County High School is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tim Cromer as the new head football coach. Cromer brings a wealth of experience and passion for the game that will undoubtedly inspire our student-athletes to achieve both on and off the field.

Coach Cromer has an impressive background in coaching, accumulating 35 experience in high school coaching, with 20 years as a head coach. Under Cromer’s leadership at Christiansburg High School, the team secured notable achievements, including the State Runner-Up title in Division 4 in 2011 and multiple Region Championships in 2009, 2010, and 2011. Despite facing tough competition, they also attained Region Runner-Up titles in 2004, 2006, and 2012. The team’s consistent presence in the VHSL Playoffs from 2003 to 2014, along with an overall record of 98-75 and a playoff record of 13-10, reflects his success and competitiveness.

His commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive team culture aligns seamlessly with the values of Floyd County. We are confident that under his leadership, the FCHS football program will continue to thrive and exemplify the excellence that our community has come to expect.

“As we welcome Coach Cromer to our Floyd family, we are excited about the energy and expertise he brings to our football program,” said Barry Hollandsworth, Principal of Floyd County High School. “His dedication to developing both athletic skills and character aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing a well-rounded education for our student-athletes.”

Cromer expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Floyd community, stating, “While talking with the Floyd County Administration, it became very apparent that this is a great fit. We will continue the FCHS tradition of playing competitive football the right way, while building men of character. I am so thankful to God and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Floyd County community in this capacity. Teamwork Makes The Dream Work!”