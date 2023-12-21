Area football stars shine on early signing day

Roanoke, Radford – The Patriots of Patrick Henry HS in Roanoke saw a pair of stars moving on as the NCAa early signing period opened on Wednesday. Linebacker and tight end Bodie Kahoun heads to Notre Dame in what amounts to a ‘dream signing.’

”It’s definitely a big deal I mean you’re signing it’s signing to one of my favorite places in the world. It’s been a dream of mine to play college sports my whole life so it’s a dream come true,” Kahoun said.

And teammate and running back Chuck Webb is headed to Sacred Heart in Fairfield Connecticut -out of the Northeast Conference.

“I know I have to go bulk up. I’m expecting a lot better competition. It’s gonna be a different landscape, different view of things -- but I’m ready. I’m ready for the journey,” Webb said.

Meanwhile..at Radford High school the special signing ceremonies continued. Standout quarterback Landen Clark put pen to paper. the reigning 1st and 10 Player of the Year making it official --he’s headed to Elon.

Clark has had a stellar career for the Bobcats highlighted by an undefeated season that included the Class 2 state championship victory over Riverheads.

He accounted for over 4-thousand total yards and 71 touchdowns this season. It’s been a long, patient journey that Clark is happy to see come to fruition.

“I’m proud to move on and see what Elon has to offer for me for the next 4-5 years. It was the biggest relief. I thought committing was a big relief but actually signing the paper is a whole another level. The people there are great, the alumni is great and coaches are amazing. That’s really what took me over the edge just the coaching and what they went about and how they went about themselves and their program and what they strive to be,” Clark say

VMI had an 18 player class, including three from our area. Cave Spring’s Owen Sweeney, Amherst County’s Omar McPhersom amd Jefferson Forest’s Britin Witt will be Keydets.

