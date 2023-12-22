All gas no brakes during winter break for Hoop Love Academy

ROANOKE, Va. – School may be out for winter break, but it’s all gas and no brakes when it comes to perfecting your craft on the hardwoods. Dozens of kids have been doing that this week thanks to Hoop Love Academy.

The organization held its 5th annual winter camp at Eureka Park Recreation Center in northwest Roanoke this week. Kids ranging from the fourth thru eighth grade had the chance to learn vital basketball techniques--everything from the basics to much more, including teamwork.

“We have so many kids in this area that need help and that need something positive and constructive to do especially during the winter break,” said Hoop Love Academy founder and executive director, Mackenzie Lewis. “So, that’s the resource we try to provide every year. Just to help them become more confident in what they do on the basketball court and then figure out how does that transfer to them being more confident in life.”

