Salem claims team title at Big Blue wrestling tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The annual Big Blue wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday at Christiansburg High School.

While Cave Spring entered the final day leading the team results, Salem proved to be the team winner after placing 8 wrestlers in the finals. Cave Spring High School also had a strong showing with champions finals winners including Preston Lonker at the 285 weight class.

The team results were as followed:

1. Salem (Salem) 220.0

2. Cave Spring 209.0

3. Powhatan 204.0

4. Blacksburg 168.5

5. Glenvar 160.5

6. Hidden Valley 142.0

7. Christiansburg 132.5

8. William Monroe 69.0

9. Giles High School 52.0

For a more in-depth look at results, click here.