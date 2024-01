BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women (15-4, 6-2) added another win in the ACC after beating Georgia Tech (13-7, 4-4) in Blacksburg. Liz Kitley lead the Hokies with 29 points in the 87-69 win. Georgia Amoore added a double-double with 24 points and 13 assists.

The Hokies will head to conference leader Syracuse on Sunday at 12 p.m. The #22 Orange beat #15 Notre Dame Thursday night.