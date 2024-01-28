54º
Virginia Tech men beat Georgia Tech Saturday, rise above .500 in conference

Beran, Kidd, Cattoor, Nickel and Poteat all scored in double figures

Brooke Leonard

Eric Johnson

Lynn Kidd lead scoring Saturday against Georgia Tech. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies beat Georgia Tech on Saturday, 91-67 . The win puts the Hokies at 5-4 in the ACC as they prepare for Duke on Monday.

Five players scored in double figures while Lynn Kidd lead the way with 18 points.

