Virginia Tech men beat Georgia Tech Saturday, rise above .500 in conference

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies beat Georgia Tech on Saturday, 91-67 . The win puts the Hokies at 5-4 in the ACC as they prepare for Duke on Monday.
Five players scored in double figures while Lynn Kidd lead the way with 18 points.
