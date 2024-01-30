1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Patrick Henry’s Kwalei Carter

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 1st and 10 Trophy Tour continues in the River Ridge District where a Patrick Henry Patriot shined in a big way.

Junior wide receiver Kwalei Carter was our week three WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week, helping lead the Patriots to a 49-6 win over Albemarle. Carter accounted for three total touchdowns in what proved to be a big season.

As a receiver, Carter had 13 catches for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns. Due to injuries, he had a chance to lineup at running back as well--racking up 534 yards and 7 touchdowns. If those efforts weren’t enough, he also stepped up to play quarterback for the latter part of the season--passing for 235 more yards and 2 scores.

Carter also contributed on special teams as a kick returner and on defense he added 47 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and one touchdown.

“I think we kind of had a chip on our shoulder from last year,” Carter said during his recent presentation. “So, when we came into this season it was more of like a ‘get back.’”

“Yes, he was mentally tough all year,” said Patrick Henry head coach Alan Fiddler. “Just a tough kid that had to play multiple positions and do all kinds of things for us that we hadn’t planned earlier in the year. He took the team over and led us to that 9-1 record in the regular season and we had a great season.”