16 Virginia Tech women beat #3 NC State, sweep series

RALEIGH, NC – The Virginia Tech Hokies beat NC State on Thursday 72-61. The Wolfpack (20-3, 8-3) lost to Virginia Tech in January, 63-62.

The game was knotted early, but the Hokies began to pull away in the second quarter after going on a 10-2 run to close the half.

Liz Kitley had 25 points and 13 rebounds, recording her 75th double-double, the most of any player in the ACC. Georgia Amoore had one for herself, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cayla King and Matilda Ekh both knocked down 4 threes to help push the Hokies to victory.

Next up, Virginia Tech will host Boston College at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Cassell Coliseum.