44º
Join Insider

Sports

#16 Virginia Tech women beat #3 NC State, sweep series

2 of NC State’s 3 losses are to the Hokies this season

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, NC State Wolfpack, Women's Basketball, College Basketball, ACC
VT vs. NC State (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

RALEIGH, NC – The Virginia Tech Hokies beat NC State on Thursday 72-61. The Wolfpack (20-3, 8-3) lost to Virginia Tech in January, 63-62.

The game was knotted early, but the Hokies began to pull away in the second quarter after going on a 10-2 run to close the half.

Liz Kitley had 25 points and 13 rebounds, recording her 75th double-double, the most of any player in the ACC. Georgia Amoore had one for herself, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cayla King and Matilda Ekh both knocked down 4 threes to help push the Hokies to victory.

Next up, Virginia Tech will host Boston College at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Cassell Coliseum.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter