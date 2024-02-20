Appomattox Co. football coach Doug Smith stepping down

ROANOKE, Va. – His tenacious and loving attitude has united not only a football program and school but an entire community. Doug Smith has become synonymous with Appomattox County. Known for instilling the “Power of One”, the longtime coach has decided to step down as head coach of the Raiders program.

In a recent message to 10 Sports, Smith highlighted the importance to devote more time and attention to his continued battle with cancer.

In 2021, we reported when the Raiders community at large held a golf fundraiser at Falling River Country Club for the famed coach to help offset medical bills for his fight with cancer--called multiple myeloma.

Smith says he had to miss upwards of 90 practices in the past 3 years. But that didn’t stop the Raiders from always giving their all on the gridiron. During the 2023 season, many of them spoke to how Smith still had the desire and want to to help them improve. Hence his ability to watch practice film and give feedback--all while mustering the courage and strength to be present for games on Friday nights.

In his 12 seasons at the helm, Smith tallied over 100 wins and led Appomattox County to five VHSL Class 2 state championships in six years (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and Spring 2021).