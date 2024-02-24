WATCH: Floyd County girls win Region 2C title, Northside and Tunstall boys meet in championship Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – It was another big night for area high school hoops.

In the Region 4D girls finals, Salem fell to undefeated Charlottesville 65-47. Both teams advance to the state tournament.

On the boys side, Jefferson Forest fell to Charlottesville 65-54. Both teams advance to the state tournament.

For Region 3D boys semifinals, Tunstall advances to the region championship with a 60-45 win over Cave Spring. The two met in the Region semifinals in 2023, where Cave Spring advanced.

Head coach DeMarcus Morrison was proud of this squad after the game, “The resiliency of our guys, we just kept coming. We knew if we stayed the course we would break away. We came here to win it all, it feels good to go to state but we have to finish our breakfast.”

In the nightcap, Northside beat Abingdon 77-42. The Vikings went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter to fully pull away from the Falcons.

Northside and Tunstall will meet in the Region 3D championship game Saturday night in Blacksburg at 7:30 p.m.

In Region 2C boys championship, Gretna upset 1-seed Martinsville 41-33. Both teams advance to the state tournament.

On the girls side, Floyd County beat Liberty 46-19. The Buffaloes win the Region 2C title in dominant fashion.

“We’ve talked about increasing pressure all year. We’ve been staying back, waiting for them to get the ball and then playing defense,” head coach Karen Radford said. “We’ve told them when you get to the tournament, you’re gonna have to play defense, in their face, aggressive all game, full court and they really stepped up tonight. I feel like this is the best defensive game we’ve played all season.”

In the Region 1C boys semifinals, Auburn beat Grayson County 61-40. George Wythe beat Parry McCluer 77-70. George Wythe and Auburn will meet in the region championship game at 6 p.m. in Blacksburg on Saturday.