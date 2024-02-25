WATCH: George Wythe girls, Northside boys claim region titles

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Cassell Coliseum was the place to be Saturday night as more region champions were crowned.

In girls 1C action, George Wythe and Fort Chiswell battled in a back-and-forth game that came down to the fourth quarter. That’s when the Maroons separated themselves for the 52-40 region 1C crown.

“This was the fourth time we’ve seen them—we know exactly what they do and they know exactly what we do,” said George Wythe head coach Doug Campbell. “So, to get off to a fast start was huge. Last time they jumped up on us 12-0 and we had to fight and claw to come back. This time we preached about getting on them quick and staying on them early and try to make a late run which we did.”

In girls region 3D action, Carroll County battled Abingdon. In what proved to be a fast paced first half, the Cavaliers and Falcons matched buckets early on. While Carroll County led by two at the end of the first quarter, the Cavaliers found themselves playing from behind. While Alyssa Ervin scored 19 of her 37 points in the fourth quarter, Abingdon prevailed 64-57.

On the boys side of region 3D, defending Class 3 state champion Northside battled one-loss Tunstall. While the Trojans kept pace early, the Vikings began to separate themselves in the first quarter. With big shots for Kai Logan, Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey, Northside outpaced Tunstall to a 64-55 region championship victory.

In boys region 1C action, George Wythe and Auburn ended up playing a chess game late. The game was tied at the end of regulation and little did the crowd and everyone in attendance know, four overtime periods would be needed to settle this one. In the fourth OT, Auburn held possession the entire time before Nick Millirons pulled up and hit a jumper to seal it 54-52.