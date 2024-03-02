Northside Vikings advance to boys Class 3 state title game, beating Tunstall 66-59

ROANOKE, Va. – The Vikings are heading to Richmond for the second year in a row.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the Cregger Center Friday night, Northside and Tunstall had a rematch of the 3D Region final played barely a week ago. The Vikings won that meeting 64-55.

Northside was dominant in the first half, leading 31-9 with 3:41 left in the second quarter. They had a 17-point lead entering halftime.

The Trojans’ comeback was strong in the second half, cutting the Vikings’ lead to as close as six points, but trouble at the foul line kept Northside ahead and secured the win 66-59.

“I mean, there was nobody thinking they were going to go away. They have a great team, we had a great first half,” head coach Bill Pope said. “All credit to our guys to make that lead.”

Junior guard Mykell Harvey said the team’s experience from last year helped them stay composed, “I think the experienced guys, it kept us calm, it kept the team calm, we told the guys just stay down, we’ve been here before, this doesn’t mean anything.”

The Vikings will head to Richmond to face Lake Taylor on Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

More scores:

Boys:

Auburn 56, Honaker 44 - Auburn will face Lancaster on Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

Girls:

LCA 63, Abingdon 50 - LCA will face Meridian on Friday, March 8 at 6:00 p.m.

James River Midlothian 60, Patrick Henry 26

St Margaret’s 80, Roanoke Catholic 41

Carlisle boys and girls both advance to VISAA state title games.