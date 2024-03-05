Auburn boys ready to battle for more state championship gold

SALEM, Va. – They’re riding a seven-game win streak into the VHSL Class 1 state finals--seeking championship gold for the second time in three years.

Reaching the Class 1 Championship game has become an every other year tradition for the Auburn Eagles.

“2020, 2022 and now 2024,” said Auburn head coach Terry Millirons.

Not only did they play in those games but the Eagles brought trophies back to the nest. It’s an experience three current players know about, including senior Nick Millirons.

“We’ve had a lot of success the past six years really ever since my brother came up and just to continue it and wath this program grow and become what it has been today has been fun to do,” Millirons said.

Nick and his older brother Ethan helped guide the Eagles to the program’s 2022 championship-- a true family affair with dad Terry as head coach. Ethan is currently in his sophomore season at St. Thomas Aquinas College.

Auburn’s unselfish play had them go undefeated in the Mountain Empire District.

“We have 5 players on the court that are versatile and I think that’s what separates us from a lot of other teams,” said Eagles junior guard Drew Royal.

“Our entire team is very well rounded,” Millirons said. “Anybody can get hot whenever they want to and be the best player that game.”

The Eagles have had games at Virginia Tech and held practices at Radford University and Roanoke College this week in preps for the big stage Thursday against defending state champ Lancaster.

“It’s going to be a battle,” said coach Millirons. “I told someone it’s been like three years in the making for this matchup so it’s good we finally get to play this game.”

“Step up, shoot with confidence, don’t shy away from the pressure of the situation. Just play like we have all year,” Millirons said.