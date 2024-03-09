Liberty Christian Academy girls claim Class 3 State Title over Meridian 44-43

LCA celebrates after winning the programs first ever state championship

RICHMOND, Va. – The Liberty Christian Academy girls basketball team played in its first-ever VHSL Class 3 State Championship game Friday evening, defeating Meridian. The Bulldogs finish the 2023-2024 season undefeated at 27-0.

Avery Mills led the Bulldogs with 23 points while Emmy Stout had a double-double--16 points and an incredible 23 rebounds.

Maureen Tremblay also recorded a double-double for the Mustangs, 15 points and 15 rebounds.

“Faith is a really important part of who we are but we’re also competitors too,” said LCA head coach Heather Stephens. “We like to show that you can be both--you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other. But our message was to just stay true to what we’ve been doing. Keep taking it one step at a time, one possession at a time.”

“Some of my shots weren’t falling, it wasn’t going the way I was hoping in the first half,” said Avery Mills. “But without my teammates and coaches encouraging me, I wouldn’t have been able to hit those shots or make those plays in the fourth quarter.”

The Bulldogs erased a 30-19 deficit in the third quarter spearheaded by full-court defensive pressure.

