JMU men claim Sun Belt Championship, headed to NCAA Tournament

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

JMU men win Sun Belt Championship (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The James Madison Dukes are going dancing! JMU defeated Arkansas State 91-71 in the Sun Belt Championship.

For the first time since 2013, James Madison will be heading to the NCAA Tournament.

Roanoke native and Northside graduate Julian Wooden notched 5 points and 2 rebounds in 21 minutes of action. Xavier Brown led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Dukes shot 63 percent from the field and dominated the paint with 42 points.

James Madison is led by Salem native head coach Mark Byington who is in his fourth season at the helm. He’s led the Dukes to the most wins in all of division one basketball this season, 31, and will carry a 13-game win streak into the tournament.

