ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech falls to Florida State

WASHINGTON D.C. – In the second round of the ACC Men’s Tournament, Florida State defeated Virginia Tech 86-76.

While Florida State was dominant and set the tone in the paint, the Hokies found early shooting success--64 percent in the first half. Sean Pedulla notched 12 first half points while MJ Collins also netted 8 points.

The Hokies held a 27-19 lead in the first half before a 12-2 Seminoles run changed things. Spearheaded by Baba Miller and Jalen Warley, Florida State would hold a brief 34-31 advantage. Virginia Tech managed to go into halftime up 37-36.