Virginia Cavaliers, JMU, and Longwood all representing the Commonwealth in Men's NCAA Tournament

Virginia – The Virginia Cavaliers, James Madison Dukes, and Longwood Lancers will all be representing the Commonwealth in the 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament.

James Madison received the highest seeding of the three teams. The Dukes are the 12th seed in the South Region. They will face #5 Wisconsin in Brooklyn, NY on Friday. JMU won the Sun Belt and went 30-3 overall on the season.

Recommended Videos

Big South Champions Longwood received a 16 seed in the South Region. The Lancers will face #1 Houston on Friday in Memphis. They were 21-13 on the season.

Finally, the Virginia Cavaliers will see Colorado State in the First-Four game on Tuesday in Dayton. The Cavaliers earned a 10 seed after a 23-10 regular season, ending in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The winner of the matchup will see #7 Texas in Charlotte on Friday.