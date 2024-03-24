Rail Yard Dawgs weather the Storm in 2-1 overtime win

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (29-15-8) were gritty in a defensive grudge match on Saturday night against the Quad City Storm (29-21-1), prevailing in a 2-1 overtime win at Berglund Center. Alex tallied the game-winner after an incredible assist by CJ Stubbs, Mac Jansen scored in regulation, and Austyn Roudebush stopped 21-of-22 shots in net for the Dawgs.

For the second consecutive night, Quad City was able to get out to a quick start in the Star City. Team captain Tommy Tsicos was able to wrap around from the Roanoke trapezoid to the front of the net and slide the puck into the net at 5:12 to open the scoring. Around the halfway point in the period, it became Roanoke’s turn to start mounting pressure. With just 16 seconds left in the frame, a great centering feed from the right wing by Billy Roche teed up Jansen, and Jansen’s shot from the slot tied the game. The score was tied at 1-1 heading to the first intermission.

The second period saw both teams start to lock down the chances, as the two sides combined for just 13 total shots on goal in the middle frame. The Storm would have two power play chances, and Roanoke had one, but neither team was able to separate from the other. It was still a 1-1 score heading to the third period.

The Dawgs and the Storm would both get another early power play chance in the final frame of regulation, but both teams were back to full strength and remained tied nearly eight minutes into the period. Roanoke recorded eight of the period’s first 10 shots on goal, but needed a few big saves from Roudebush late when the Storm tallied four of the last five shots of regulation. The game would need overtime, marking the 19th post-regulation game for the Dawgs this season. Jansen nearly scored again early in the overtime frame, but it was a fake shot-toe drag by Stubbs at the left-wing side that carved open the Quad City defense at 2:38 in overtime. The Roanoke winger snapped a pass back to the slot, and DiCarlo hammered the puck home to give Quad City its first post-regulation loss of the season. Both teams went 2-1-1 in the four-game season series to split the head-to-head clash.

Brent Moran saved 25-of-27 shots faced in net for Quad City. Roanoke went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Quad City went 0-for-4 on its chances.