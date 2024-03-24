Virginia Tech's season comes to and end in NIT loss to Ohio State

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech gave a valiant effort in its NIT Second Round matchup against Ohio State before falling short in an 81-73 loss.

The Hokies seemed to set the tone early with a 7-0 run to start the game. But the Buckeyes took a 22-19 lead with 6:13 left in the first half. From there, the lead was never relinquished.

Jamison Battle and Bruce Thornton helped Ohio State build a 36-26 halftime advantage. The two of them combined for 34 points while Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Dale Bonner all finished in double-figures.

Virginia Tech cut a once thirteen point deficit down to as little as three in the second half. Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla scored 18 points each. Lynn Kidd tallied 13 points while the rest of the Hokies combined for just 24 points.

The Hokies end the 2023-2024 season with a record of 19-15 overall, just 4-13 away from Cassell Coliseum.