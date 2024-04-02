Georgia Amoore enters transfer portal

Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore celebrates during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the women's NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

ROANOKE, Va. – Just days after posting a goodbye to the Virginia Tech fans and Hokie nation at large, All-American guard Georgia Amoore has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Australia native averaged 18 points and 6 assists per game--both career high marks. She also racked up a bevvy of career accolades during her time in Blacksburg. Amoore ranks third in games started and third in career points in the Hokies program. Just this past season, Amoore became the all-time program leader in assists (656). Her 39 points against rival Virginia set a program record for points in an ACC game.

It was in 2022 when Amoore became the first women’s hoops athletes to record a triple-double.

Amoore’s move comes on the same day that she would have needed to declare for the upcoming WNBA Draft and just a week after Kenny Brooks departed Virginia Tech for the head coaching job at Kentucky. Many report that Amoore’s status in the portal has the “Do not contact” designation.