Elizabeth Kitley to have jersey retired

FILE - Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against South Dakota State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. Kitley was named to the preseason AP All-America women’s NCAA college basketball team, revealed Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a special video tribute that played during a timeout in the Virginia Tech football Spring Game, it was announced that Virginia Tech women’s basketball legend Elizabeth Kitley will have her jersey retired.

The program’s most decorated player concluded her career in Blacksburg with a lasting legacy that includes three ACC Player of the Year awards and most notably a 2022-2023 season that had the Hokies in their first ever Final Four.

“Elizabeth’s impact on Virginia Tech and women’s basketball transcends statistics,” Babcock said. “Her passion, work ethic and character have left an enduring legacy that is inspiring the next generation. Retiring her jersey is a symbolic gesture of gratitude for the mark she has left on our women’s basketball program and the hearts of Hokie Nation.”

Kitley, who played for five seasons, is the program’s all-time leader in games started, minutes played, points scored and scoring average. She posted the most double figure scoring games in program history as well as field goals made, FG percentage, 30-point games and blocks. She holds the ACC record for rebounds (1,506) and double-doubles (76).

This past season, she led the Hokies to their first ACC regular-season title in program history, leading the league in scoring and rebounding en route to collecting her third consecutive ACC Player of the Year trophy. In addition, she earned first team All-ACC honors for the fourth time, All-Defensive Team accolades for the third time and was the Kay Yow Scholar Athlete of the Year for a third time.

“Thank you, Hokie Nation, for all of your support over the last five years, it’s been quite a journey,” Kitley said. “We’ve made a lot of memories and none of them would have been the same without you guys. We had a lot of success and I’m really proud of what we were able to do in Blacksburg.”

The 6-foot-6 center assisted in ushering in a new era of women’s basketball in Blacksburg, elevating the Hokies from a challenger program to a championship program. She helped the Hokies win 115 games and she went 66-11 (.857) at home in Cassell Coliseum, suffering just two losses in her last two seasons.

In each of the past three seasons, she has garnered AP All-America attention, culminating with her second team selection in 2024, the first time that a Hokie has earned that distinction twice. She was also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, Wade Trophy and was a Wooden Award All-American.

Off the court, she will be remembered for upholding the values of Virginia Tech and the spirit of Ut Prosim.

A formal unveiling of her retired number 33 jersey will take place on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum at a women’s basketball game during the 2024-25 season when we celebrate “Liz Kitley Night”. More details on this event will be made available in the fall of 2024 once schedules are set.